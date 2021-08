Michael Jordan has been a very elusive figure over the last few years. Ever since his NBA career came to an end, Jordan has made a big effort to try and stay away from the public eye. He rarely does any interviews and hasn't made a lot of public appearances. It seems as though Jordan saw how over-involved the media was in his life, and always kept asking him intrusive questions. So now that he doesn't have media obligations as an NBA player, Jordan has kept a safe distance from most people in the media. Any major communication that he has to make with the media, he does through his agent and puts out press releases.