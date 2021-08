FLAT: Kempton is a right-handed, polytrack, flat, oval-shaped course with two loops. The inner circuit, used for races over five and ten furlongs is sharp and has a finishing straight of just under two furlongs, favouring the speedy, handy type, markedly so over the minimum trip. The turn on the outer course is more sweeping and the straight is approximately three furlongs long, making for fairer test. Over both five and six furlongs, there is a relatively short run to the first bend.