PUBLIC NOTICE Notice is hereby given that a Special Exception

Notice is hereby given that a Special Exception Hearing has been scheduled to be heard by the Zoning Hearing Board at the Lawrence Township Municipal Building located at 9120 Clearfield Curwensville Highway, Clearfield, PA on August 30th, 2021, at 4:30pm. The applicant is Robert Lytle and Tracie Lytle, Dreams LLC/Lytle's Beef Farm. The tract of land is located at 440 Lytle Road, Lawrence Township, Clearfield County, Glen Richey, PA 16837 RE: Parcel #123-J10-000-00089. The proposed land use is Pet Crematory; approximately 2.52 acres. Zoning District is R-A Rural Agricultural.
