Aug 16 (Reuters) - British media company Future Plc said on Monday it would buy Dennis Publishing Ltd, home to The Week news magazine, for 300 million pounds ($415.4 million).

Future will also buy the titles MoneyWeek, Kiplinger, Science & Nature, PC Pro, Minecraft World, and Coach as part of the deal. ($1 = 0.7221 pounds) (Reporting by Priyanshi Mandhan in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)