Special Weather Statement issued for Yavapai County Mountains, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 23:42:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-16 00:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Yavapai County Mountains; Yavapai County Valleys and Basins A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Yavapai County through 1215 AM MST At 1149 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Yavapai Campground, or 7 miles west of Prescott Valley, moving southwest at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Prescott, Yavapai Campground, Downtown Prescott, Ponderosa Park, Prescott Airport, Williamson Valley, Indian Hill West Prescott, Oak Knoll Village, Prescott Gateway Mall, Iron Springs, Lower Wolf Creek Campground and White Spar Campground. This includes the following highways State Route 89 between mile markers 302 and 322. State Route 89A between mile markers 318 and 321. State Route 69 between mile markers 294 and 296. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH