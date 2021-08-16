Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Yavapai County, AZ

Special Weather Statement issued for Yavapai County Mountains, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-15 23:42:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-16 00:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Yavapai County Mountains; Yavapai County Valleys and Basins A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Yavapai County through 1215 AM MST At 1149 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Yavapai Campground, or 7 miles west of Prescott Valley, moving southwest at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Prescott, Yavapai Campground, Downtown Prescott, Ponderosa Park, Prescott Airport, Williamson Valley, Indian Hill West Prescott, Oak Knoll Village, Prescott Gateway Mall, Iron Springs, Lower Wolf Creek Campground and White Spar Campground. This includes the following highways State Route 89 between mile markers 302 and 322. State Route 89A between mile markers 318 and 321. State Route 69 between mile markers 294 and 296. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Prescott Valley, AZ
City
Iron Springs, AZ
County
Yavapai County, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountains#Basins#Special Weather Statement#Doppler#Yavapai Campground#Indian#State Route 89a#State Route 69
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Hurricane Henri barrels toward U.S. Northeast coast

AMAGANSETT, N.Y., Aug 22 (Reuters) - Hurricane Henri headed toward southern New England and Long Island on Sunday, threatening the region with high winds, a storm surge and drenching rainfall. By 2 a.m. (0600 GMT), Henri was located 135 miles (215 km) south-southeast of Montauk Point on Long Island in...
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

Tropical Storm Grace moves through Mexico, kills 8

VERACRUZ, Mexico — Tropical Storm Grace weakened on Saturday, drenching coastal and inland areas after a second landfall in the country in two days. At least eight people died, authorities said. The storm had lost power while crossing over the Yucatan Peninsula on Thursday, swirling through Mexico’s main tourist strip,...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Threats, turmoil and talks mark Afghan evacuation

Security threats and turmoil in Kabul continued to escalate Saturday, posing complications for the Biden administration as it attempts to continue rescue operations for thousands more Americans and Afghan allies amid the Taliban's ongoing talks on forming a new government. As of Saturday, the Pentagon said that the U.S. had...
AdvocacyPosted by
The Hill

Hundreds arrested in anti-lockdown protests in Australia

Australian police arrested more than 250 people on Saturday during anti-lockdown protests across the country. Residents of Sydney and its home state of New South Wales were placed under extended coronavirus stay-at-home orders earlier this month as a result of a record number of daily infections in the area. On...

Comments / 0

Community Policy