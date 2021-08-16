Rare Disease Genetic Testing Market: Next-generation Sequencing to Offer Lucrative Growth Opportunities

Global Whole Genome Amplification Market: Overview. Whole genome amplification (WGA) refers to a procedure that performs amplification of the entire DNA through utilization of very small specimen of a genomic DNA. Whole genome amplification procedure has been gaining momentum as it helps in the improvement of a number of available limited samples in respect to DNA. As such, this procedure helps in the study of gene of an organism through the help of available limited sample. The growth of the global whole genome amplification market is likely to be driven by the use of the procedure on multiple applications in research. This method is utilized in researches pertaining to forensics, genetic illnesses and others. The whole genome amplification method makes use of the principals of polymerase chain reaction to make a copy of the DNA enzymatically.