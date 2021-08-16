Rare Disease Genetic Testing Market: Next-generation Sequencing to Offer Lucrative Growth Opportunities

The report "Probiotics in Animal Feed Market by Livestock (Poultry, Ruminants, Swine, Aquaculture, Pets), Source (Bacteria, Yeast), Form (Dry, Liquid), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, & Rest of World) - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™. The global probiotics in animal feed in the animal feed market was valued at USD 4.4 billion in 2020. It is estimated to reach about USD 4.8 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.8%, to reach USD 7.3 billion by 2026. The growing awareness about meat and dairy products, health concerns related to livestock, and rising industrialization of animal-processed products are the major factors driving the probiotics in the animal feed market. With the imposition of regulations by government agencies on the use of antibiotics, the demand for probiotics for animal feed is projected to remain high.
