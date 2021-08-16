Demand for Rapid Influenza Diagnostic Tests to Total US$ 2 Bn by 2031

Dyschromia refers to a condition marked by any irregular discoloration on the skin, hair or nails, which can present as single or multiple light or dark patches on the skin. A large part of the dyschromia treatment market is saturated and highly generalized. There is an unmet need for more efficacious and safer treatment options, as the available treatments are associated with poor efficacy, low patient compliance, and problematic safety profiles. For instance, Sirona Biochem Corp.’s TFC-1067 demonstrates superior efficacy to hydroquinone, the gold standard, for the treatment of dyschromia. At present, hydroquinone is the gold standard treatment for skin lightening, despite known toxicity, which is an ongoing concern for the FDA and the dermatology community.