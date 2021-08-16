Demand for Rapid Influenza Diagnostic Tests to Total US$ 2 Bn by 2031
Influenza Diagnostics Demand to Top US$ 4 Bn by 2031, Sales in North America to Contribute Over 37% of Global Demand. The global influenza diagnostics market survey conducted by Fact.MR offers insights into key drivers and upcoming opportunities in the market over the forthcoming decade. The report also highlights key factors influencing influenza diagnostics demand outlook in terms of test and end user through 2031.www.biospace.com
