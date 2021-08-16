Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Deep Tissue Imaging Applications Poised to Contribute Over 15% Market Share by 2021, as Multiphoton Microscopy Demand Grows

biospace.com
 6 days ago

Multiphoton Microscopy to Gain Traction at 5% CAGR as Advanced Technologies Make Inroads in Cancer Screening. The multiphoton microscopy market study by Fact.MR presents incisive view of the key growth drivers and restraints impacting the market through 2031. The survey offers multiphoton microscopy demand outlook and studies opportunities existing in key segments, including type and end user. It also highlights key strategies adopted by market players to increase multiphoton microscopy sales.

www.biospace.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Research#Market Segments#Market Intelligence#Market Trends#Key Market#Cagr#Advanced Technologies#Multiphoton Imaging#Key Takeaways#Competitive Landscape#Horiba#Nanoscopy#Zeiss#Arivis Ag#Nikon#Hickl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Markets
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Related
CancerLas Vegas Herald

Growing Prevalence Of Brain Cancer Is Expected To Drive Preclinical Brain Imaging Market Demand

Preclinical imaging is a technique used to monitor animals for research purposes such as in new drug development. Preclinical imaging includes many different imaging modalities, in which only few are suitable for imaging small animals, and others can be used in large animals. Preclinical imaging is used by researchers in visualizing changes in animal's molecular, tissue and organ system.
Medical & Biotechbiospace.com

Sterile Dry Powder API Market: Oncology Application to Lead Global Market

Sterile active pharmaceutical ingredients have drastically improved the standards of medical treatment. These active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) are highly effective in small doses, and require sophisticated manufacturing facilities and specialized technical capabilities. Numerous APIs are sterilized unless the final dosage form is terminally sterilized or produced by a process including...
Industrybiospace.com

1: Medical Device Reprocessing Demand in North America to Account for 42% of Global Sales in 2021

Cardiovascular Reprocessed Medical Devices to Remain Top-choice, Accounting for Over 52% of Reprocessed Medical Devices Sales in 2021. A market research conducted by Fact.MR reveals key trends and opportunities in the medical device reprocessing market through 2031. The survey report provides vital information regarding the medical device reprocessing demand outlook in terms of products & services, device, and application.
Marketsbiospace.com

Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Systems Market | Asia Pacific will see a Rise in the Growth Share in the Market

Rising incidences of chronic diseases, extensive demand for early diagnosis and treatment of various diseases and disorders coupled with the need to enhance the quality of healthcare will invite substantial growth prospects for the multiparameter patient monitoring systems market during the forecast period of 2020-2030. The increasing use of latest technologies across the healthcare sector is encouraging the use of multiparameter patient monitoring systems to a considerable extent.
Marketsbiospace.com

Medical Imaging Equipment Services Market: Intense Level of Competition to Expand the Scope of New Revenue Streams for All Stakeholders

The growing demand for consumer-centric healthcare has underpinned promising avenues in the medical imaging equipment services market. The trend has paved way to new avenues in patient-cantered healthcare. Numerous operating models have come to the fore including services for repair and maintenances for medical imaging equipment. Multi-specialty Healthcare Services Growing...
Industrybiospace.com

Vaccine Management Solution Market to Grow by 4X of Current Valuation through 2031

Vaccine Management Solution Demand in North America to Be the Highest, Accounting for 35% of Global Sales in 2021. The global vaccine management solution market analysis conducted by Fact.MR offers insights into the present and upcoming opportunities to assist the market players in planning their expansion strategies. The report highlights factors propelling the demand outlook for vaccine management solutions in terms of components, model, subscription, and end use.
Healthbiospace.com

1: Technological Innovations in the Healthcare Set to Propel Polysaccharide Hemostatic System Sales

Polysaccharide Hemostatic Systems become highly Sought-after as Demand for Minimally Invasive Surgeries Rises. The Fact.MR market survey on the polysaccharide hemostatic testing market provides insights into recent developments across various segments in the market products, applications, and end-users. It also highlights growth strategies adopted by vendors to improve sales in the market.
biospace.com

Medical Laser Systems Sales to Surge by 8.5% CAGR through 2031 as Minimally Invasive Surgeries Seal their Dominance in Healthcare

At US$ 7.5 Bn in 2021 Medical Laser Systems Sales to Increase by US$ 3.5 Bn Since 2020. The study of the medical laser systems market discloses key growth drivers boosting the market growth. The market research report also provides insights into medical laser systems demand outlook in terms of product type and application. As per Fact.MR, surging adoption of laser-based treatments for chronic diseases to remain the chief growth driver.
Industrybiospace.com

Regenerative Medicine Market Key Players are making Heavy Investments to Develop Regenerative Therapies in order to meet Clinical Demands

The onset of gene therapy and development in tissue engineering, as well as stem cells, are boosting the regenerative medicine market. The rising regulatory approvals for the growth of advanced therapy medicinal products will propel growth in the market. There has been an urgent requirement to develop new therapies for the treatment against SARS-COV-2 to cure patients. Different initiatives are also taken for the manufacturing of cell and gene therapy.
Cancerbiospace.com

Sterile Oncology Injectable Market: Rapid Multiplication of Cancer Cases around the Globe to Drive the Market

The sterile oncology injectable market may incur efficient growth across the forecast period of 2020-2030 due to the rapid multiplication of cancer cases around the globe. The use of sterile injectables for the treatment of diverse cancer types such as lung, breast, ovarian, colorectal, melanoma, etc. may bring considerable growth opportunities for the sterile oncology injectable market.
ConstructionLas Vegas Herald

Construction Industry Is Poised To Drive Hybrid Construction Equipment Market Demand Over Forecast Period 2028

Hybrid construction equipment market deals with the construction equipment that have two power sources. Research on Hybrid construction equipment started in 1997 as Komatsu took charge of developing Hybrid construction equipment. However, in 2003 Hitachi developed world's first hybrid loader that had a series configuration. The global hybrid construction equipment...
Marketsbiospace.com

Nutrition Therapy Market: Growing Use of Nutrition Therapy to Achieve Mental Health and General Wellbeing to Drive the Market

The global nutrition therapy market is set to chart a high growth trajectory on the back of growth in number of people living with various diseases. The key advantage of nutrition therapy is it allows restoring vitality and balance in patients. Nutrition therapy maximizes patient’s health potential by executing evidence-based approach. In this technique, patients are suggested apt lifestyle and nutritional changes. Nutrition therapy is gaining traction of major worldwide population owing to its ability to find out the root cause of illness and treat the body. Thus, nutrition therapy goes beyond treating just the symptoms of illness.
Healthbiospace.com

Narcolepsy Drugs Market Asia Pacific has shown large potential and is anticipated to rise at rapid growth rate to 2028

The narcolepsy drug pipeline has been dotted with medications that can target several symptoms of neurological sleep disorder. These symptoms are characterized notably under narcolepsy type 1 and narcolepsy type 2. An array of psychostimulants have gained favor among clinicians as third-line therapy. The global narcolepsy market has made strides driven by advances adjunctive behavioral techniques.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Blood Cancer Diagnostics CBC Tests Market: Industry Analysis, Opportunity Assessment and Forecast up to 2031

According to Fact MR's recent market research, Blood Cancer Diagnostics CBC Tests sales to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as investment towards expansion of healthcare infrastructure continues rising. The goal of the survey is uncover growth opportunities, key trends, growth drivers, and challenges. It also provides recommendations to assist businesses in preparing for unforeseen challenges.
Cancerbiospace.com

External Beam Radiation Therapy Market: Increase in incidence of cancer to drive the market

The accelerating rate of cancer cases worldwide is considered the chief factor augmenting the growth of the global external beam radiation therapy market. The rapid advancements in medical technology and the growing awareness about early detection and diagnosis of various cancer types will also boost this market’s growth in the coming years. External beam radiotherapy or EBRT is considered very common among radiotherapy types. Rather than brachytherapy (fixed source radiotherapy) and unlocked source radiotherapy, in which the radiation source is inside the body, external beam radiotherapy coordinates the radiation at the tumor from outside the body.
Cancerbiospace.com

Minimal Residual Disease Market: High Incidences of Cancer Worldwide is Estimated to Drive Demand in the Market

The minimal residual diseases refer to those conditions wherein leukemic cells remain inside the body of a patient after and during the treatment process. The existing treatment procedure of cancer, which is radiotherapy or chemotherapy and these procedures are not able to remove all the carcinogenic cells from the patient’s body. It could further become a reason for malignancy of the dreaded disease. As such test for minimal residual disease is extremely beneficial so as to ascertain the presence of leukemic cells, if any, during and after treatment of cancer. The various methods of treatment that are deployed during the onset of the condition comprise minimal residual disease confirmatory test so as to test the efficacy of cancer treatments and to decide on the future course of treatment. Growing importance of the test is likely to bolster growth of the global minimal residual disease market in the years to come. The procedure helps in making a forecast about cell proliferation and recurrence of cancer through its ability to make quantitative measurement.
Marketsbiospace.com

Retinal Detachment Treatment Market: Supportive Therapy to Lead the Global Market

Retinal detachment refers to an emergency disorder in which a thin layer of tissue (the retina) at the back of the eye pulls away from its normal position. Retinal detachment separates the retinal cells from the layer of blood vessels that provides oxygen and nourishment. The longer retinal detachment goes untreated, the greater the risk of permanent vision loss in the affected eye.
Electronicsbiospace.com

Assistive Listening Devices Market: Competitive Analysis and Key Developments

A wide range of assistive listening devices (ALDs) act as hearing aids to help individuals improve the communication of individuals with hearing loss. They are amplification equipment to improve the accessibility to speech signals, where the affected use these in conjunction with hearing aids, or in place of hearing aids. Advances in electronics used in assistive listening devices have led to them being equipped with modern broadcasting systems, thereby propelling the evolution of the assistive listening devices market.

Comments / 0

Community Policy