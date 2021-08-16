Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Scleral Lens Market: Increase in awareness about scleral lens is attributed to the major share held by Asia Pacific

biospace.com
 6 days ago

The two main types of materials of contact lenses are soft and hard or rigid. Scleral lens is a type of hard or rigid material contact lens, and it’s generally larger in diameter than other contact lenses. Scleral lenses differ from corneal GP (gas permeable) lenses based on their size (diameter) and fitting characteristics.

www.biospace.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Research#Contact Lenses#Scleral Lens#Asia Pacific
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Related
Marketsphiladelphiaherald.com

Asia Pacific Food Emulsifiers Market to be Driven by its Increasing Demand for Frozen and Packaged Food Due to Hectic Lifestyle in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Asia Pacific Food Emulsifiers Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the Asia Pacific food emulsifiers market, assessing the market based on its segments like type, product, application, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
Marketsbostonnews.net

Preoperative Surgical Planning Software Market is Booming Worldwide with Brainlab, Stryker, EchoPixel

AMA Research recently released research coverage on Global Preoperative Surgical Planning Software Market that evaluates and provides market size, trend, and estimation to 2026. The Preoperative Surgical Planning Software market study provides ready-to-access and self-analyzed study with significant research data proves to be a useful document for managers, industry consultants and key executives to better understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and competitors development activities.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Web-based Case Management Service Market: Quantitative Market Analysis, Current and Future Trends

250 Pages Web-based Case Management Service Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider. According to Fact MR's recent market research, sales of Web-based Case Management Service to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as investment towards expansion of healthcare infrastructure continues rising. The goal of the survey is uncover growth opportunities, key trends, growth drivers, and challenges. It also provides recommendations to assist businesses in preparing for unforeseen challenges.
Healthbiospace.com

Narcolepsy Drugs Market Asia Pacific has shown large potential and is anticipated to rise at rapid growth rate to 2028

The narcolepsy drug pipeline has been dotted with medications that can target several symptoms of neurological sleep disorder. These symptoms are characterized notably under narcolepsy type 1 and narcolepsy type 2. An array of psychostimulants have gained favor among clinicians as third-line therapy. The global narcolepsy market has made strides driven by advances adjunctive behavioral techniques.
Cancerbiospace.com

External Beam Radiation Therapy Market: Increase in incidence of cancer to drive the market

The accelerating rate of cancer cases worldwide is considered the chief factor augmenting the growth of the global external beam radiation therapy market. The rapid advancements in medical technology and the growing awareness about early detection and diagnosis of various cancer types will also boost this market’s growth in the coming years. External beam radiotherapy or EBRT is considered very common among radiotherapy types. Rather than brachytherapy (fixed source radiotherapy) and unlocked source radiotherapy, in which the radiation source is inside the body, external beam radiotherapy coordinates the radiation at the tumor from outside the body.
Retailbiospace.com

Safety Glasses Market: Plastic (cr39) segment to dominate global market

Safety glasses are protective eyewear that enclose the area around the eyes and protect them from various infections. Safety eyewear products are available in various sizes and types. Moreover, choosing suitable safety eyewear products depends on multiple parameters such as size, safety, blocker type, comfort, and budget. The global safety...
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Intelligent Lighting Controls Market Size, Share | Industry Growth by 2027 | Acuity Brands, Cisco, Cree,

As per the report published by Allied Market Research Titled "Intelligent Lighting Controls Market by Type (Sensors, Ballasts & LED Drivers, Microcontrollers, Dimmers & Switch Actuators, Transmitters & Receivers, and Others),Connectivity Type (Wired and Wireless),and Application (Smart Cities, Automotive, Manufacturing, Media & Entertainment, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027", the global intelligent lighting controls market is estimated to showcase significant growth from 2020 to 2027. As per AMR, the recent developments in technology have an instrumental effect on the growth of the intelligent lighting controls market. The study offers a comprehensive analysis of the driving and restraining factors, lucrative opportunities, market segmentation, and study of major market players. The report includes a detailed analysis of the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the global intelligent lighting controls market.
Marketsbiospace.com

Intraosseous Infusion Devices Market: Rise in the Number of Emergency Cases and Increased Need for Urgent Vascular Access to Drive the Market

Global Intraosseous Infusion Devices Market: Overview. Intraosseous infusion refers to a very easy-to-learn, effective, and quick skill that helps in providing rapid vascular access for patients needing medications and fluids under certain circumstances. This process involves directly injecting into the bone marrow. Through the hard cortex of bones and into the interior of marrow, a needle is injected.
ElectronicsLas Vegas Herald

Portable Mini Fridge Market Size Is Estimated To Reach $1,748.9 Million In 2025 | Allied Market Research

According to "Allied Market Research" the portable mini fridges market is expected to witness lucrative growth in the coming years owing to growing adoption of portable mini fridges in developing regions such as India, Brazil, South Korea and more among others. Furthermore, adoption of micro home concepts & mobile homes and increase in the adoption of recreational vehicles are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for growth for the portable mini fridge market in the coming years.
Marketsbiospace.com

Anterior Uveitis Treatment Market | Exclusive Report on the Latest Trends and Opportunities in the Market

According to the recent market research reports, the global anterior uveitis treatment market is expected to witness high growth in the near future, due to rapidly growing cases of anterior uveitis diseases across the globe. Anterior uveitis leads in inflammation in anterior part of the uvea of eye. Optical infections, exposure to toxic chemicals such as pesticides and acids while manufacturing are considered key factors leading to uveitis. Person experiencing anterior uveitis can feel eye redness, ache, floaters, or even loss of vision. To counter these incidences, companies providing solution of anterior uveitis are coming up new solutions. Mostly, corticosteroid eye drops are recommended for individuals suffering from this disease. However, treatment for such diseases mainly includes immunosuppressive agents and corticosteroids.
Marketsbiospace.com

Nutrition Therapy Market: Growing Use of Nutrition Therapy to Achieve Mental Health and General Wellbeing to Drive the Market

The global nutrition therapy market is set to chart a high growth trajectory on the back of growth in number of people living with various diseases. The key advantage of nutrition therapy is it allows restoring vitality and balance in patients. Nutrition therapy maximizes patient’s health potential by executing evidence-based approach. In this technique, patients are suggested apt lifestyle and nutritional changes. Nutrition therapy is gaining traction of major worldwide population owing to its ability to find out the root cause of illness and treat the body. Thus, nutrition therapy goes beyond treating just the symptoms of illness.
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Active Seat Belt System Market Size, And Forecast | Key Players: Autoliv, Continental Corporation, DENSO Corporation

According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Active Seat Belt System Market by Component and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023, the global active seat belt system market was valued at $9,814 million in 2016, and is projected to reach at $12,707 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 3.60% from 2017 to 2023.

Comments / 0

Community Policy