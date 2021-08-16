Scleral Lens Market: Increase in awareness about scleral lens is attributed to the major share held by Asia Pacific

According to the recent market research reports, the global anterior uveitis treatment market is expected to witness high growth in the near future, due to rapidly growing cases of anterior uveitis diseases across the globe. Anterior uveitis leads in inflammation in anterior part of the uvea of eye. Optical infections, exposure to toxic chemicals such as pesticides and acids while manufacturing are considered key factors leading to uveitis. Person experiencing anterior uveitis can feel eye redness, ache, floaters, or even loss of vision. To counter these incidences, companies providing solution of anterior uveitis are coming up new solutions. Mostly, corticosteroid eye drops are recommended for individuals suffering from this disease. However, treatment for such diseases mainly includes immunosuppressive agents and corticosteroids.