Basilea awarded additional USD 4.3 million by BARDA to support phase 3 development of ceftobiprole

biospace.com
 6 days ago

BARDA further supports phase 3 program aiming at regulatory approval in the U.S. ERADICATE study on track for topline results in first half of 2022. Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. (SIX: BSLN) announced today that it has been awarded an additional USD 4.3 million of non-dilutive funding by the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Agency (BARDA), part of the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, in the context of the existing contract to support the phase 3 program of Basilea’s antibiotic ceftobiprole. The total contract value thus increases up to USD 134.2 million.

www.biospace.com

