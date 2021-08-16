Basilea awarded additional USD 4.3 million by BARDA to support phase 3 development of ceftobiprole

Transdermal drug delivery system is the most preferred way to inject pruritus drugs. Most of the pruritus drugs that are available in the market are in the semi-solid topical dosage state. It includes forms such as creams, gels, and lotions. These products are quite easy to apply, give no or less pain, and are quicker in terms of delivering desired effect as compared to other drug delivery methods. In addition to this, such type of drug delivery method helps in increasing the bioavailability of active components. It also helps in preventing the destruction of first-pass hepatic metabolism. However, the delivery of these lipophilic and small drugs is hard due to the method of injection. This has thus motivated manufacturers to develop new approaches such as nanoparticles for the effective delivery of small drugs.