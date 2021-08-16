Win a Digital Bottle Warmer

I am not sure where in my collective experiences that phrase became stuck in my brain, but this week’s item that we sold on eBay caused it to come to mind. It refers to a parlor game from the Victorian era. One person asks everyone to leave the room and proceeds to hide the thimble. The other guests return, eager to be the one to find the thimble, win that round and enjoy being the one to hide the thimble on the next round.