Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

These Are the Counties in the Charleston-North Charleston, SC Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Slowest

By Evan Comen
Posted by 
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X7jxy_0bSm0cCR00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cCMeU_0bSm0cCR00 After adding over 883,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 35.9 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 610,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a faster rate. In the past week, there were an average of 33.9 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- an increase from the week prior, when there were an average of 25.9 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While COVID-19 has spread to nearly every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

The Charleston-North Charleston, SC, metro area consists of Charleston County, Berkeley County, and Dorchester County. In the past week, there were an average of 62.6 new coronavirus cases every day per 100,000 Charleston residents, greater than the national figure. The metro area’s average daily case growth in the most recent week is an increase from the week prior, when there were an average of 37.5 daily new cases per 100,000 Charleston residents.

The spread of coronavirus depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Charleston-North Charleston metro area, COVID-19 is growing the slowest in Charleston County. There were an average of 55.8 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in Charleston County during the past week, the least of the three counties in Charleston with available data.

Case growth in the Charleston metro area is relatively uniform at the county level. In Dorchester County, for example, there were an average of 82.3 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- the most of any county in Charleston yet relatively in line with the case growth rate in Charleston County.

While Charleston County has the slowest case growth in the Charleston area, it does not have the lowest incidence of cases overall. As of August 12, there were a total of 11,991.1 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents in Charleston County, the second fewest of the three counties in the metro area. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 11,074.2 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In Charleston County, unemployment peaked at 13.1% in April 2020. As of April 2021, the county's unemployment rate was 3.9%.

To determine the county in every metropolitan area where COVID-19 is growing the slowest, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked counties according to the average number of new daily COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents in the seven days ending August 12. To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is not seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in South Carolina where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank in MSA County Population New daily cases per 100,000, week ending August 12 New daily cases per 100,000, week ending August 5 Cumulative cases per 100,000 Cumulative deaths per 100,000
1 Charleston County 401,165 55.8 33.2 11,991.1 130.9
2 Berkeley County 215,044 60.6 36.2 9,457.1 98.6
3 Dorchester County 158,299 82.3 50.2 13,178.9 146.6

Comments / 0

24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

42K+
Followers
28K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metropolitan Areas#Covid 19#U S Census Bureau#Americans#The U S Census Bureau#American Community Survey#11 991 1 130 9 2
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Georgia Statewuga.org

The 2020 U.S. Census: Athens Drops on Georgia's Most Populous Places List

Athen’s population has increased by over 12-thousand people in the last 10 years, according to the 2020 estimate from the U.S. Census Bureau. Despite the growth, the Athens-Clarke area has fallen on the Georgia's most populous places list. With over 127-thousand people, the city dropped from the fifth-largest city in the state to the sixth. Nationally, Athens is now the 218th most populated city.
Boyle County, KYAdvocate Messenger

Boyle County Census data released

Boyle County’s population increased slightly since 2010 according to U.S. Census numbers released last week. The total population in 2020 was 30,614, which was 2,182 more than the population recorded in 2010 (28,432) and was an increase of 7.7%. Boyle County is now ranked 34th in the state of the...
Sioux Falls, SDPosted by
Hot 104.7

Kill On-Site Order, But Not Yet in Sioux Falls

At first glance, you would think something so beautiful couldn't possibly be so terrifying. Not so for the Spotted Lanternfly. In the eastern U.S., this colorful winged creature has a Kill On-Site order on its head. Think of David & Goliath - the Lanternfly in the role of Goliath, but...
Stephens County, OKDuncan Banner

Census data shows drop in population in Stephens and Jefferson counties

The most recent information collected by the U.S. Census Bureau indicates a decrease in population in Stephens and Jefferson counties over the last 10 years. According to U.S. Census Bureau data released this month, Stephens County has a population of 42,848, which is down by 2,200 people from the 2010 census data, which recorded a population of 45,048 at that time.
Leland, NCtownofleland.com

New Census Data Shows Significant Growth Continuing in Leland

The recently released U.S. Census Bureau numbers show a continued pattern of significant growth for the Town of Leland. The total population count of 22,908 marks a 69.4% increase from 13,527 in 2010. While the Census numbers over the last decade are significant, the Town has likely been growing even...
northwestgeorgianews.com

Census shows Gordon County population growth of 4.3%

Gordon County grew in population over the last decade, but expanded well below the statewide percentage. According to U.S. Census Bureau reports issued late last week, the population grew locally at 4.3% from 2010 to 2020. In 2010, Gordon County reported a total population of 55,186, while the most recent...
JobsWashington Examiner

America’s stealth tax system makes commuting to work a crime

Many people face a modern-day debtor’s prison. They are stuck at home, unable to drive because their driver’s license has been seized by the state — not because they drove recklessly, but because they owe fines to the court system. Their offenses can be unrelated to driving, but the criminal...
Colorado Statecoloradosun.com

What’s Working: It’s a worker’s labor market in Colorado as wages rise

As Labor Day creeps closer, unemployed workers in Colorado are probably already mourning the coming loss of federal benefits on Sept. 4. Some don’t want to believe it’s happening, Erin Joy Swank said Friday. She’s one of the moderators of the private Facebook group for unemployed Coloradans that has been tirelessly trying to steer people for more than a year to the answers they seek about unemployment benefits.
Kewanee, ILillinoisnewsnow.com

City of Kewanee Announces Drop in Census Numbers

New census data has been compiled and the City of Kewanee has once again dropped in population. As noted in the latest Kewanee City Council packet, new numbers announced by the Census Bureau indicate that from 2010 to 2020 the City of Kewanee population declined from 12,916 in 2010 to 12,509. There was a positive note however, this decline in population is than what many had predicted for the City. This does however mark the 9th consecutive census count decline for the City of Kewanee.
Indiana StateNWI.com

Indiana sees 62,000 wasted COVID-19 doses as shot rate slows

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana health officials have counted about 62,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines being tossed out in recent months as the number of people seeking the shots has fallen drastically. That is about 1% of the some 6 million vaccine shots that have been given in Indiana since they...
Income Taxprovidencejournal.com

Most New England families paid off debt, saved first child tax credit payment, Census Bureau says

The majority of families across New England used their first child tax credit payment to tackle debt or bolster their savings, recent data from the Census Bureau suggests. The Census Bureau's Household Pulse Survey released last week took a small sample size to provide insight into how families with children spent their first monthly payments from the federal government, which were temporarily increased by the Biden administration to a maximum of $300 per child ages 5 and younger, and $250 per child ages 6-17 for families that meet certain income requirements.
Stark County, OHwhbc.com

Regula: Committee Did Good Job with 2020 Census Count

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Stark County remains the 8th most populous county in the state, and the Complete Count Committee gets some of the credit. Chairman Richard Regula says the committee was rewarded for its work, with the 2020 Census showing a loss of just 733 residents.
Politicsnewmexicopbs.org

Census Data Shows New Mexico Going Urban

August 20, 2021 – Data released by the U.S. Census shows 20 of New Mexico’s 33 counties lost population between 2010 and 2020 – and that New Mexico’s largest cities show the biggest gains. Will this result in a widening of the urban-rural divide, or is it simply putting numbers to a trend many have recognized for years? The Line panelists examine the implication of the latest numbers from the U.S. Census Bureau. The panel also talks about what rural depopulation means for Republicans and for redistricting.

Comments / 0

Community Policy