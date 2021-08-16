Cancel
These Are the Counties in the Carbondale-Marion, IL Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Slowest

By Evan Comen
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X7jxy_0bSm0ZV800

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cCMeU_0bSm0ZV800 After adding over 883,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 35.9 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 610,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a faster rate. In the past week, there were an average of 33.9 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- an increase from the week prior, when there were an average of 25.9 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While COVID-19 has spread to nearly every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

The Carbondale-Marion, IL, metro area consists of Williamson County, Jackson County, and Johnson County. In the past week, there were an average of 65.0 new coronavirus cases every day per 100,000 Carbondale residents, greater than the national figure. The metro area’s average daily case growth in the most recent week is an increase from the week prior, when there were an average of 59.9 daily new cases per 100,000 Carbondale residents.

The spread of coronavirus depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Carbondale-Marion metro area, COVID-19 is growing the slowest in Jackson County. There were an average of 51.7 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in Jackson County during the past week, the least of the three counties in Carbondale with available data.

Case growth in the Carbondale metro area is relatively uniform at the county level. In Williamson County, for example, there were an average of 77.2 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- the most of any county in Carbondale yet relatively in line with the case growth rate in Jackson County.

Just as Jackson County has the slowest case growth in the Carbondale area, it also has the lowest incidence of cases overall. As of August 12, there were a total of 10,100.6 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents in Jackson County, the fewest of the three counties in the metro area. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 11,074.2 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In Jackson County, unemployment peaked at 14.1% in April 2020. As of April 2021, the county's unemployment rate was 5.7%.

To determine the county in every metropolitan area where COVID-19 is growing the slowest, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked counties according to the average number of new daily COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents in the seven days ending August 12. To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is not seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Illinois where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank in MSA County Population New daily cases per 100,000, week ending August 12 New daily cases per 100,000, week ending August 5 Cumulative cases per 100,000 Cumulative deaths per 100,000
1 Jackson County 57,977 51.7 45.1 10,100.6 115.6
2 Johnson County 12,494 61.6 53.4 13,246.4 136.1
3 Williamson County 67,102 77.2 74.0 13,129.3 205.7

