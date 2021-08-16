Watch Wu-Tang Clan perform with the Colorado Symphony at Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Big Red Machine stopped by The Late Show to showcase their new song “New Auburn.” In the performance, Aaron Dessner takes on the piano part and is joined by Fleet Foxes’ Robin Pecknold, Anais Mitchell, the Westerlies, and the National’s Scott Devendorf, as well as drummer JT Bates and keyboardist Nick Lloyd. The intimate song sees Mitchell sharing vocals with Pecknold, who stands in for band member Justin Vernon. “New Auburn” is the closing track on Big Red Machine’s the upcoming collaboration-heavy LP How Long Do You Think It’s Gonna Last? Mitchell and Pecknold appear on the opening track “Phoenix,” which Pecknold co-wrote and co-produced. The band has also shared “Ghosts of Cincinnati,” “Latter Days,” and the Taylor Swift-featuring “Renegade” off How Long Do You Think It’s Gonna Last?, due out August 27th on Jagjaguwar/37d03d. Swift recorded vocals for two tracks, “Renegade” and a song called “Birch.” The album also includes appearances by Sharon Van Etten, Lisa Hannigan, This Is My Kit, and My Brightest Diamond’s Shara Nova. “That’s what makes it special,” Dessner previously said of the album. “With everyone that’s on this record, there’s an openness, a creative generosity, and an emotional quality that connects it all together.”