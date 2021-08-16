Cancel
Watch Wu-Tang Clan perform with the Colorado Symphony at Red Rocks Amphitheatre

By Jackson Langford
NME
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWu-Tang Clan made their return to the stage over the weekend, delivering a show at the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre backed by the Colorado Symphony. Marking their first concert in over a year, on August 13 the legendary group delivered a setlist of over 30 songs, most of which performed in collaboration with the Denver-based orchestra.

