While the Genshin Impact 2.1 Twitch stream is running late, the trailer for the update is already live. The video goes over some of the additions we’ll see in the game. People like Signora, the Fatui Harbinger, show up as a foe. We also see some of the new playable characters who will appear when the update arrives. It seems Sara Kujou, Kokomi Sangonomiya, and the Raiden Shogun Baal will all appear after the Genshin Impact update on September 1, 2021.