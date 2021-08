Here is a list of Gazette area teams to keep an eye on during the 2021 Class 4A high school fall golf season. The J-Hawks are not the best team on the list. They probably won’t win their division either. Jefferson is a team that could be vastly improved with a chance to have one of its best seasons in a long time. Four golfers earned all-division recognition last season and each returns. Adam Panoch finished on the second-team Valley, while Logan Miller, Logan and Landon Augustine earned honorable mention honors.