So the Premier Sports Cup draw has paired us against Raith Rovers! On the surface it would appear to be an easy enough game against a lower tier team at home, but there are pitfalls. Not all that long ago, we had Morton paying a rare visit to Celtic Park on League Cup business – and they beat us, simply because our forwards were feckless and incapable of scoring, and the Greenock men won after extra time. It was a painful night in September 2013, and one that no-one wants to see again.