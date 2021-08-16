1 in the 904 2021: Food & Dining

Learn a bit more about Chef de Cuisine Juan Geronimo of Amagansett Mexican staple La Fondita, and see what else is happening in the Hamptons food scene. La Fondita Chef de Cuisine Juan Geronimo’s authentic Mexican food is reminiscent of the cuisine of his native Acapulco. He credits a youth spent in the family’s kitchen, where his mother and grandmother were always cooking, and frequent excursions to the markets, as the inspirations for his career. Prior to La Fondita in Amagansett, Geronimo sharpened his skills in the notable kitchens of East Hampton’s Nick & Toni’s and Rowdy Hall, as well as at East Hampton Point and La Placita in Holivera, CA. He notes that the dishes he loves and grew up eating, which now populate the La Fondita menu, are “foods of celebration,” and daily homemade specials—which might include chili rellenos, barbacoa, tacos al pastor, mole and tamales—are some of his favorites to craft. Joan Reminick of Newsday once said of La Fondita, “If you’re craving authentic Mexican food on a beautiful summer day, the search ends here.” Geronimo, an avid soccer fan, resides in East Hampton with his wife and son.