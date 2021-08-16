Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Pfizer submits data to FDA showing a booster dose works well against original coronavirus and variants

By Madeline Holcombe, Jen Christensen
CNN
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CNN) — Pfizer and BioNTech said Monday they have submitted initial data to the US Food and Drug Administration to support the use of a booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine. The booster dose elicited a significantly higher antibody response against the initial strain of coronavirus and the Delta and Beta variants, compared to what was seen among people who got two doses. The booster dose seemed to be equally protective against the Delta and Beta variants as against the original coronavirus.

www.cnn.com

Comments / 8

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Texas State
State
Arkansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vivek Murthy
Person
Leana Wen
Person
Ken Paxton
Person
Ron Desantis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Texas Supreme Court#Covid 19#Cnn#Cdc#Johns Hopkins University#Fox News#Health And Human Services#Hhs#Surgeon General
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthCNN

Dr. Sanjay Gupta: Simple steps for coexisting with the coronavirus

(CNN) — As we prepare to head into our second fall with the coronavirus, it's admittedly a strange time. On the one hand, the situation is better than last year, primarily because we have vaccines that are doing a terrific job of protecting the roughly 60% of Americans who are eligible and fully vaccinated, and to some extent, the additional 10% who have gotten their first dose.
Public HealthCNN

As Covid-19 hospitalizations increase, a greater number of Americans are deciding to get vaccinated

(CNN) — With an alarming rise in Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations, more Americans have recently made the decision to get vaccinated than in the last six weeks. More than 1 million doses of the vaccine were reported administered Thursday, new US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data showed, marking the first time since early July for the single-day change in reported doses. The average pace of those initiating vaccination is more than 70% higher than one month ago.
PharmaceuticalsFortune

Another COVID booster unknown: Will more doses for the vaccinated cause new variants?

It was a major week for COVID vaccine boosters to put it lightly. In the past seven days, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control (CDC) green lit the first tranche of COVID-19 booster shots for certain Americans with compromised immune systems such as organ transplant recipients or cancer or HIV patients. That's just a tiny subsection of the population made smaller still by the expanded authorization's limited scope, which only opens up eligibility for a third shot to immunocompromised Americans who have already received two doses of Pfizer/BioNTech's or Moderna's COVID jabs.
ElectionsWashington Post

The latest GOP anti-mask lunacy is stirring a backlash. New polling reveals it.

The other day, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis likened mask and other health mandates to “medical authoritarianism.” The Republican added that we may be witnessing “the most significant threat to freedom in my lifetime, certainly since the fall of the Berlin Wall.”. Because DeSantis was speaking in the hermetically sealed-off information...
PharmaceuticalsWAFB.com

Global health officials warn against boosters before rest of world vaccinated

GENEVA — The chief scientist of the World Health Organization is warning of “even more dire situations” worldwide in the coronavirus pandemic if high-income countries start administering vaccine boosters ahead of poorer countries without vaccines. With the U.S. health officials recommending booster shots for all Americans who have already been...
Medical & BiotechPOLITICO

Pfizer sends FDA early Covid booster shot data

— Pfizer has submitted its early trial data on Covid-19 booster shots to the FDA. — The CDC endorses third Covid vaccine doses for certain immunocompromised Americans. — Merck is the latest drug company to limit prescription drug discounts to hospitals treating low-income patients. It’s TUESDAY. Welcome back to Prescription...

Comments / 8

Community Policy