Pfizer submits data to FDA showing a booster dose works well against original coronavirus and variants

It was a major week for COVID vaccine boosters to put it lightly. In the past seven days, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control (CDC) green lit the first tranche of COVID-19 booster shots for certain Americans with compromised immune systems such as organ transplant recipients or cancer or HIV patients. That's just a tiny subsection of the population made smaller still by the expanded authorization's limited scope, which only opens up eligibility for a third shot to immunocompromised Americans who have already received two doses of Pfizer/BioNTech's or Moderna's COVID jabs.