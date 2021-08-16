Cancel
Flood Advisory issued for Maricopa by NWS

weather.gov
Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-16 01:33:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-16 07:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Maricopa The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Maricopa County in south central Arizona * Until 245 AM MST. * At 1145 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up to 0.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Phoenix, Glendale, Scottsdale, Tempe, Avondale, Paradise Valley, Tolleson, Laveen, Arizona State Fairgrounds, Downtown Phoenix, South Phoenix, Downtown Glendale, Sky Harbor Airport, North Mountain Park, Piestewa Peak Park, Camelback Mountain, Papago Park and Phoenix International Raceway. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

