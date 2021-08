Somewhere out there, there’s a law student saying, “I’m planning to practice Third Amendment law” and everyone’s going to have a good laugh and move on with their lives. The Third Amendment, barring the quartering of troops during peacetime, has never found its way into a Supreme Court opinion and only slid into an appellate opinion for the first time in the 1980s. But there are, apparently, some lawyers who have made it their mission to stand up for the Third Amendment. Or at least one lawyer. And this “group” took aim at the eviction moratorium.