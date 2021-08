Free agent point guard Isaiah Thomas has had a rough journey attempting to re-establish himself in the NBA after multiple injuries have derailed his promising career as a spark plug scorer, a role that he received the most recognition for as a member of the Boston Celtics. The days in which the two-time all-star was going toe-to-toe with Eastern Conference teams in the playoffs weren't actually that long ago, but it feels like ages in NBA years. After being traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for star guard Kyrie Irving in 2017, Thomas struggled to regain control of the athleticism that propelled his mid-career rise and bounced around teams before completely falling out of the league.