Police news – Aug. 16
LOGANTON — State police at Lamar report that an Ohio man was taken into custody on Aug. 10 for attempting to flee from police. On the aforementioned date, police received a report of a driver traveling in the center of the roadway on Interstate 80 West. Police located the vehicle at milemarker 178. Police then initiated a traffic stop on William Payne-Blakely, 26, of Lorain, Ohio. Upon conducting the traffic stop, Payne-Blakely attempted to flee the scene.
