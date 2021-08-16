Cancel
Pennsylvania State

PA Game Commission: All clear to feed the birds

Lockhaven Express
 6 days ago

HARRISBURG — With decreasing reports of sick and dead wild birds, the Pennsylvania Game Commission is lifting the recommendation to cease feeding birds. Much is still unknown about what caused the mortality event documented in Washington D.C. and at least 10 states, including Pennsylvania, since late May. No definitive cause of illness or death has been determined. But research has ruled out many potential causes and there is no indication that feeding birds or maintaining bird baths were contributing factors.

www.lockhaven.com

