Slowdown Studio Launches a Collection of Graphic Throws With Artists Worldwide
A homeware brand known for its vibrant designs, Slowdown Studio has released a collection of graphic throws created by artists from all around the world. Made from an assembly of cotton-knit, the 137cm x 178cm throws come with fridges on the edges to bring more focus to the various artistic patterns. Standouts include a design by award-winning St. Louis artist Tyler Gross, who has constructed the “Jenkins” throw covered in his signature playful style. The piece features a pink background with snakes creating a maze that ends with a smile. Another highlight creation by Rachel Victoria Hillis is inspired by plants and incorporates Monstera deliciosa leaves around the throw for a tropical feel.hypebae.com
