Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Design

Slowdown Studio Launches a Collection of Graphic Throws With Artists Worldwide

Hypebae
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA homeware brand known for its vibrant designs, Slowdown Studio has released a collection of graphic throws created by artists from all around the world. Made from an assembly of cotton-knit, the 137cm x 178cm throws come with fridges on the edges to bring more focus to the various artistic patterns. Standouts include a design by award-winning St. Louis artist Tyler Gross, who has constructed the “Jenkins” throw covered in his signature playful style. The piece features a pink background with snakes creating a maze that ends with a smile. Another highlight creation by Rachel Victoria Hillis is inspired by plants and incorporates Monstera deliciosa leaves around the throw for a tropical feel.

hypebae.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#St Louis#Slowdown Studio#Monstera Deliciosa#Hbx
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Design
Related
Visual Artibrattleboro.com

Artist In Search of Studio Space

I am a local artist in need of studio space to work in. My work tends to be rooted in painting and drawing but I consider myself a multimedia artist. Lately, I have been exploring video, audio, and fiber arts involving weaving; I also add sculptural elements to my work. My common theme is atmospheric space and manipulating one’s perception of a space with the goal of creating realms.
Designers & CollectionsHighsnobiety

Marine Serre CORE Fall/Winter 2021 Collection Campaign

Buy: Marine Serre, SSENSE, MATCHESFASHION.COM, Browns. Editor's Notes: This is no mere ready-to-wear collection: Marine Serre's CORE collection is accompanied by a documentary and book that flesh out the line's all-purpose ethos. The design process — which sees Serre and her team upcycling and repurposing existing fabrics into new designs — is tantamount, but there's also an emphasis on the human element, demonstrating the inherent wearability at the core of the Marine Serre line.
Home & GardenWallpaper*

Big Plates collection as outdoor entertaining goes large

Outdoor gatherings can serve up an extra-large helping of style and craft this summer; LA-based design platform Tiwa Select has centred its latest efforts on curating a collection of oversized platters, simply titled ‘Big Plates’, in honour of outdoor entertaining. Featuring the creative efforts of 13 creatives, ranging from designers Simone Bodmer-Turner and Minjae Kim to former editor Deborah Needleman, and presented in a barn upstate in New York, the plates, which will also be for sale online, run the material gamut.
Designdesignboom.com

ethereal mirror-clad stage floats on palais de tokyo's forecourt in paris

Paf atelier designed the scenography of a fashion show placed on the forecourt of the palais de tokyo, a building dedicated to modern and contemporary art in paris, france. the floating ephemeral stage took shape on a big basin while a central run-way leads to a rectangular poly-mirror platform. the reflection of the chosen material adds a visual play multiplying the mannequins while creating the illusion of walking on the water’s surface from the audience’s perspective.
Designers & Collectionsshop-eat-surf.com

Gotcha Launches Fall 2021 Collection

Through a joint venture between Perry Ellis International and RP55 Group, GOTCHA launches their second collection in 2021—the first fall drop—that not only celebrates chasing an endless summer but an offering that primes the wearer for the shoulder season ahead. The first fall GOTCHA delivery borrows from its heritage with classic silhouettes that pop in a range of colors and graphics with some basics punctuated by GOTCHA’s signature loud jacquard collars often worn as a badge of differentiation. A range of long sleeves and hoodies provide extra comfort for easy breezy afternoons as the days shorten and winds blow off shore.
Appareldailybruin.com

Student unwinds, displays creativity through Instagram-based jewelry business

For Alondra Gomez, no hobby is off limits. The third-year Chicana and Chicano studies and labor studies student’s latest artistic exploration is Alo’s Joyería – a small jewelry business featuring handmade pieces. Gomez said she has had a hard time finding a hobby that could keep her attention for as long as she can remember, leading her to try a range of new things. Started about six months ago, Alo’s Joyería, meaning “Alo’s jewelry store” in Spanish, features beaded and resin jewelry and operates through Instagram.
Huntsville, ALnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Local studio opens gallery featuring works from 13 area artists

Aug. 8—HUNTSVILLE — Lucky Bat Studio is helping artists share their passions with the community through the group show, "Anything Goes," featuring the current works of 13 artists from around the region, roughly a third of which call Huntsville home. "It's good for artists to see their work up outside...
Visual Artlocalemagazine.com

Artist Alex Proba Brings the Mundane to Life With a Whirl of Vibrant Designs

An Inside Look at the Colorful World of Artist Alex Proba. Although she came from a family of doctors, Alex Proba found her niche in artistic pursuits. Proba does everything from branding work and graphic design to abstract art. “I try to touch every type of surface,” she explains. “I see everything in life as a canvas.” Proba’s commissioned work appears at unique locations like basketball courts, bars, swimming pools and hotel walls. “These are applications where people don’t normally think about doing art,” she says. Pool Mural.
Batavia, ILthevoice.us

Three featured artists in Water Street Studios, Batavia

Second Fridays at Water Street Studios, 160 S. Water Street, Batavia, will be from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13. There will be three featured artists:. • Steven Carrelli is a Chicago-based visual artist and writer. In his work, he employs a variety of strategies to examine the uncertain nature of perception and to explore representation as a means of interpreting our relationships to place, time, labor, and history. He works primarily in painting and drawing and often combines direct perceptual experience and art historical imagery, and his works reference a variety of painting traditions that include trompe-l’oeil, still life, and figuration, as well as abstraction and seriality.
DesignTrendHunter.com

Artist-Led Candle Collaborations

Known for its 100% natural oil blend and its sustainability-focused mentality, Siblings has definitely appealed to eco-conscious candle lovers. Now, the brand looks to appeal to those who are aesthetically minded, as well, with a creative package and a new scent. The brand new Artist Series: Lake Life, smells of...
Interior Designdesignboom.com

'g collection' is a series of modern glass-legged furniture pieces

Thailand based furniture brand takehomedesign unveiled its new minimal furniture series ‘g collection’. all the pieces are made of transparent glass legs and fuse materials and functionality without compromising on the aesthetic. g marble table v.3 dimension: w160xd80xh75 cm. g collection by takehomedesign aims to include strong and steady loose...
Apparelhiconsumption.com

Baume & Mercier Made A Stylish Auto Watch From Upcycled Skateboards

Swiss luxury watchmaker Baume et Mercier probably isn’t the first brand that comes to mind when you think of skateboarding, but that could change thanks to an inventive new watch from the Maison. B&M teamed up with French Olympic skateboarder Aurélien Giraud to create the innovative Baume Skate – Aurélien...
Visual Artwmagazine.com

In the Studio With Tony Toscani, the Artist Capturing the Melancholy of Now

The painting that started blowing up the artist Tony Toscani’s Instagram notifications a year and a half ago depicts an anonymous, morose-looking man with a comically small head. He clutches a cup of coffee and stares into what seems like an unending abyss. I’m not at all surprised when I stop by Toscani’s studio in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, once he says that, in his mind, the man is actually staring into a computer screen. Toscani has come to think of electronic devices—as well as books and cups of coffee—as ways to express a form of personal melancholy. I’m pretty sure I had been in the same position as the figure in his painting that morning—and far too many more than I’d care to count.
Designers & Collectionshypebeast.com

Joshua Vides and The Hundreds Link Together for a Collaborative Apparel and Accessories Collection

For the Spring/Summer ‘21 season, The Hundreds has been active with its apparel launches, many of which have arrived in the form of collaborations. And after aligning with Cash Money Records for an expansive collection this past June, the LA-based streetwear entity is now furthering along its output by linking with famed artist Joshua Vides for a fresh batch of apparel and accessories.
Designers & Collectionsblac.media

ChoCho Chen Launches Summer Swimsuit Collection

ChoCho Chen the Fashion House has launched their summer swimsuit collection. The bright and bold designs bring artistry to the body. Stephanie-Blair Watts founder and designer of ChoCho Chen says, “the artwork is the main focus.”. ChoCho Chen offers three collections for the swimsuit line. She created the Butterfly Effect,...
Beauty & FashionHouston Chronicle

Luxury Artisan Jewelry Brand Jeulia Celebrates Seventh Anniversary with a Glorious Sale

SAN JOSE, Calif. (PRWEB) August 11, 2021. Jeulia was founded with the mission to redefine jewelry by providing customers with premium meaningful bespoke jewelry that customers can enjoy for many more years to come. Since then, the dedicated team of Jeulia’s designers at works together to craft affordable, one-of-a-kind pieces that reflect each wearer's personal style. The brand's vast material selection and impeccable artisanship combine to create a stunning collection of jewelry pieces that exude both elegance and modernity.
Beauty & FashionComplex

Gold’s Gym Celebrates Legacy With New Grand Collection Line

With the freshly unveiled Grand Collection, Gold’s Gym is stepping into the lifestyle sector, complete with an aesthetic that’s at once referencing the brand’s own legacy and the continued influence of Venice, California. The exclusive cut-and-sew collection is comprises of a limited run of nine different styles across hoodies, t-shirts,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy