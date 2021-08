Newly Launching Cultivated Diamonds in the US Market, Keystar Gems Brings Affordable, Gorgeous, Conflict-Free Diamonds Stateside. For centuries, diamonds have captivated. For millions to billions of years, they have naturally formed, eventually being unearthed in alluvial and kimberlite deposits. Now, the chemistry of the diamond has been studied and perfected, and the popularity of lab grown diamonds has taken hold globally. Keystar Gems, one of the world’s largest and most influential manufacturers of stunning HPHT diamonds, is generating over 10,000 cts. of HPHT diamonds a month. This month, Keystar Gems is opening its inventory B2B to the US market, aligning with a pique in national interest around cultivated diamonds.