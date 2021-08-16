‘Gatwick fined me £100 for a 45-second drive through passenger drop-off zone’
Has a company treated you unfairly? Our consumer champion, Sally Hamilton, is here to help. For how to contact her click here. On June 5, I went to Gatwick Express Testing, a drive-through Covid testing centre on the grounds of the airport’s south terminal, to get a PCR test. Afterwards, I drove via the terminal’s passenger drop-off zone, which I’ve done numerous times when using the airport.www.telegraph.co.uk
Comments / 0