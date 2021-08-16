‘Gatwick fined me £100 for a 45-second drive through passenger drop-off zone’

We were meant to be in Portugal. We booked it during those five exhilarating minutes the country spent on the green list. In our very brief spell of excitement, we forgot the laws of Covid meant that as soon as we’d found our perfect Airbnb, realities on the ground would inevitably change and Portugal would turn amber. It was much like watching the lights go green as you try to enter the North Circular, only to be thwarted when they quickly revert before you’ve made it through.