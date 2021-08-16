Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

‘Gatwick fined me £100 for a 45-second drive through passenger drop-off zone’

By Sally Hamilton
Telegraph
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHas a company treated you unfairly? Our consumer champion, Sally Hamilton, is here to help. For how to contact her click here. On June 5, I went to Gatwick Express Testing, a drive-through Covid testing centre on the grounds of the airport’s south terminal, to get a PCR test. Afterwards, I drove via the terminal’s passenger drop-off zone, which I’ve done numerous times when using the airport.

www.telegraph.co.uk

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pcr Test#Sky High#Gatwick Express Testing#Covid#Ncp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Related
Public SafetyTimes Daily

In unfriendly skies, unruly passenger fines top $1 million

Rowdy airline passengers have now racked up a record $1 million in potential fines this year, a toll of the tumult in the sky as travelers have returned after most were grounded by the pandemic in 2020. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital...
LifestyleTelegraph

20 reasons why Crete is the ideal destination for double-jabbed travellers

In an era of instability and ever-shifting regulations, travel needs its stalwarts. Crete is certainly one of them. Greece’s biggest island is a big deal – a colossal presence in the Aegean Sea which stretches out to 3,260 square miles of peaks and troughs, cities and harbours, beaches and resorts. Were it an independent country, it would hold its own on the map of the world – a little smaller than Cyprus, a little larger than Trinidad & Tobago.
Trafficmarketresearchtelecast.com

Autonomous electric minibus “Heat” drives passengers through Hamburg’s Hafencity

Two months before the ITS World Mobility Congress in Hamburg, the autonomous “Heat” minibus will drive the entire test route with passengers through HafenCity. One of the first passengers on the 1.8-kilometer route was Mayor Peter Tschentscher (SPD) on Monday. “With Heat, a new technology for autonomous driving is being integrated into Hamburg’s road traffic,” said Tschentscher. “That is a strong impetus for the development of the mobility of tomorrow.” As an alternative to having your own car, climate-friendly local public transport should be available throughout the city in the future.
IndustryTravelPulse

Some Airlines Starting to Ban Fabric Face Masks

Now that the face mask mandate has been extended through January of 2022 by the federal government, a new wrinkle. It’s no longer a question of wearing a face mask on some airlines, but the right face mask. Turns out, some airlines are banning fabric face masks. Finnair became the...
Trafficthunderboltradio.com

Traffic shift in US 45 R-Cut work zones planned for Wednesday

A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) plans a permanent traffic shift to the Restricted Crossing U-Turn (R-Cut) installations at two intersections along U.S. 45 between Mayfield and Paducah on Wednesday, August 11. Construction has progressed at the U.S. 45/KY 408 intersection north of Mayfield and the U.S. 45/KY...
TrafficPosted by
newschain

Train driver injured in level crossing crash with tractor

A train driver was injured at a level crossing, Network Rail said. The incident involved a freight train and a tractor at Kisby level crossing near Ely, Cambridgeshire at 9.10am on Thursday. The emergency services are on the scene. A Network Rail spokesman said the train driver received minor injuries,...
TrafficBBC

Cambridgeshire: Train driver injured in level crossing collision

A freight train driver has been injured in a collision with a tractor at a level crossing. It happened between Whittlesey and March in Cambridgeshire at 09:10 BST. Network Rail said three of the train's wagons derailed and the driver received minor injuries, while the tractor driver was unhurt. Head...
U.K.BBC

Man barred from Mansfield care home snubs compensation offer

A man who was banned from visiting his mother in a care home says she "deserved better". Mark Smith was barred from Berry Hill Park Care Home in Mansfield, Nottinghamshire, for six weeks after he complained about her care. The home has since apologised and an ombudsman's report found the...
LifestyleTelegraph

The unexpected joys of the Plan B holiday

We were meant to be in Portugal. We booked it during those five exhilarating minutes the country spent on the green list. In our very brief spell of excitement, we forgot the laws of Covid meant that as soon as we’d found our perfect Airbnb, realities on the ground would inevitably change and Portugal would turn amber. It was much like watching the lights go green as you try to enter the North Circular, only to be thwarted when they quickly revert before you’ve made it through.
Public HealthBBC

Harrogate Hospital Covid death first since April

A coronavirus patient has died at Harrogate hospital for the first time in more than four months. The patient's death on Monday is the first at the hospital since 11 April and brings its total since the pandemic began to 180. It comes as the number of patients in the...
AnimalsTime Out Global

Escaped parrot becomes Waterloo Station's newest employee

If you've ever been to Waterloo Station at rush hour (or most hours, in fact), you'll know that it's a essentially chaotic mix of suitcases, spilt coffees and misplaced children. This week though it's had an extra helper to keep travellers in line, in the form of Grey a two-year-old...
MarketsTelegraph

Boardroom wokery is driving companies off the stock market

There are few events in the corporate calendar more dispiriting than the annual general meeting. These ought to be a showcase in shareholder democracy, with managements ruthlessly held to account and potentially flawed strategies forensically questioned. Yet as a general rule, hardly anyone turns up, and even when they do,...
Public HealthBBC

Covid: Sydney lockdown extended and curfew imposed on 2m people

A lockdown in the Australian city of Sydney has been extended until the end of September to slow the spread of a Covid outbreak. Authorities also imposed a curfew on two million residents in the city's worst-hit suburbs. Residents of Sydney have been under stay-at-home orders since late June. However,...
BusinessTelegraph

'Everyone is just looking to make a profit': the people taking advantage of the cladding crisis

Building managers and freeholders have been profiting from inflated commissions when removing dangerous cladding in the wake of the Grenfell disaster, campaigners have warned. Leaseholders and the taxpayer could be overpaying because lease and management agreements incentivise agents to increase costs and charge for unnecessary work. Many have inflated the costs of the fixes by charging large commissions and high fees.

Comments / 0

Community Policy