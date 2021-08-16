Is it really wise to classify incels as terrorists?
Jake Davison, who shot and killed five people in Plymouth last week, did not classify himself as an “incel” but described that curious subgroup as “people similar to me” in that they had “nothing but themselves.” Incel means “involuntary celibate”: in layman’s terms, “can’t get a girlfriend”. There’s now a debate over whether or not incelism should be treated as terrorism, or a gateway to it – but would this be accurate or proportionate? I worry it could make the problem worse.www.telegraph.co.uk
