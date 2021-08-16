Is it really wise to classify incels as terrorists?

Labour has said police have questions to answer over how a gunman obtained a firearms licence and went on a rampage as more tributes poured in for the victims of the killing spree.Gunman Jake Davison killed five people – including his mother and a three-year-old girl – and injured two others in the city’s Keyham area on Thursday evening before turning his gun on himself. The 22-year-old had his gun returned weeks before Thursday’s deadly shooting spree after it was taken away last December following an assault allegation, according to the police watchdog.The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC)...