Severe Weather Statement issued for Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 23:44:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-16 00:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Maricopa A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MST FOR MARICOPA COUNTY At 1129 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Chandler, moving southwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Phoenix, Mesa, Chandler, Scottsdale, Gilbert, Tempe, Paradise Valley, Sun Lakes, Mesa Riverview Mall, Tempe Marketplace, Papago Park, Arizona Mills Mall, Gilbert City Hall, Salt River Indian Community and Downtown Mesa. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 153 and 166. US Highway 60 between mile markers 173 and 184. AZ Route 87 between mile markers 161 and 183. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH