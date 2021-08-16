Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 23:44:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-16 00:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Maricopa The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Maricopa County in south central Arizona * Until 1230 AM MST. * At 1143 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Laveen, moving southwest at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Phoenix, Glendale, Avondale, Tolleson, Laveen, Cashion, Phoenix International Raceway, Downtown Phoenix, South Phoenix, Arizona State Fairgrounds and Komatke. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 131 and 146, and between mile markers 149 and 150. AZ Interstate 17 between mile markers 195 and 202. US Highway 60 between mile markers 157 and 160. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH