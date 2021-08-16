Flood Advisory issued for Chesterfield, City of Richmond, Henrico by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-16 02:43:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-16 05:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Chesterfield; City of Richmond; Henrico The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Flood Advisory for North Central Chesterfield County in central Virginia Southwestern Henrico County in central Virginia The City of Richmond in central Virginia * Until 530 AM EDT. * At 243 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. This additional rainfall will exacerbate standing water from last evening`s rainfall. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Richmond, Downtown Richmond, Virginia Commonwealth University, University Of Richmond, Bon Air, Tuckahoe, Bensley, Bellwood, Drewrys Bluff, Richmond Heights, Roslyn Hills, Montrose and Varina. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.