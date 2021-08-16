Severe Weather Statement issued for Yavapai by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-15 23:44:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-16 00:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Yavapai A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 AM MST FOR YAVAPAI COUNTY At 1143 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Yavapai Campground, or 10 miles southwest of Chino Valley, moving southwest at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Prescott, Yavapai Campground and Williamson Valley. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPHalerts.weather.gov
