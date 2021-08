The US military flight crew that helped hundreds of Afghan civilians escape from Kabul set a record for the load carried by a C-17 Globemaster III Air Force aircraft. An image from inside the plane went viral, with Air Mobility Command initially estimating that 640 Afghans were included on the 15 August flight. But the major command of the US Air Force revised that figure on Friday to say that the C-17 plane actually carried 823 people, setting a record for that type of aircraft. “The initial count of 640 inadvertently included only adults. 183 children were also aboard,”...