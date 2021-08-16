European Market Sentiment Seen Weak
(RTTNews) - European markets are expected to stay close to recent peaks but still remain heavily impacted by the negative sentiments of a deepening delta virus situation. US stock futures are currently trading in red zone as drop in consumer sentiment to a decade low continues to hurt sentiments. Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average had closed flat at 35515 or 0.04 percent daily change whereas Nasdaq 100 had closed at 15137, up 0.32 percent. European markets had ended trading on a positive note, with the FTSE 100 gaining 0.35 percent, DAX 30 advancing 0.25 percent, CAC 40 gaining 0.20 percent, SMI20 strengthening by 0.28 percent, and the pan-European Stoxx 600 moving up by 0.21 percent.markets.businessinsider.com
Comments / 0