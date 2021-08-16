Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

European Market Sentiment Seen Weak

By RTTNews
Business Insider
 21 days ago

(RTTNews) - European markets are expected to stay close to recent peaks but still remain heavily impacted by the negative sentiments of a deepening delta virus situation. US stock futures are currently trading in red zone as drop in consumer sentiment to a decade low continues to hurt sentiments. Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average had closed flat at 35515 or 0.04 percent daily change whereas Nasdaq 100 had closed at 15137, up 0.32 percent. European markets had ended trading on a positive note, with the FTSE 100 gaining 0.35 percent, DAX 30 advancing 0.25 percent, CAC 40 gaining 0.20 percent, SMI20 strengthening by 0.28 percent, and the pan-European Stoxx 600 moving up by 0.21 percent.

markets.businessinsider.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Markets#Gdp#Ftse#Cac 40#Pan European#Asian#Hang Seng#Asx 200#Nzx#Shanghai Composite#Delta#University Of Michigan#Fed#Bank Norwegian#Land Securities Group#Johnson Matthey Plc#British Land Company#Sulzer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
Place
Europe
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Euro
Country
China
Related
Traffickfgo.com

Oil extends losses after deep cuts to Saudi crude prices for Asia

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Oil prices extended losses on Monday after the world’s top exporter Saudi Arabia slashed crude prices for Asia over the weekend, signalling that global markets are well supplied. Brent crude futures for November fell 57 cents, or 0.8%, to $72.04 a barrel by 0101 GMT while U.S....
Agriculturevanceairscoop.com

Cattle replace grain in market selloff

Happy Labor Day weekend market watchers. It has been a wild week to end August and kick off the trading month of September. Hurricane Ida dealt a blow to grain export facilities in the Gulf that was partly responsible for the slippage in grain futures this week as shipments are delayed for an undeterminable amount of time so far. The U.S. dollars continued decline was not enough to offset the fact that the Mississippi River is shut down due to collapsing power lines and export terminals being stopped due to damage from high winds and the lack of power.
TrafficForexTV.com

Oil Rises On Growth Optimism

Oil prices edged higher on Friday amid expectations of improving economic growth despite the coronavirus pandemic. Benchmark Brent crude futures rose 0.6 percent to $73.45 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures were up 0.2 percent at $70.16. Oil prices are rising on optimism about a strong global...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD recoils from monthly highs as USD rebounds

Gold is holding $1830 as the US dollar inches toward 92.10. US Nonfarm Payrolls print 235,000 on Friday, a big miss. US dollar index is pulling back from four-week lows. Update: Gold prices pare part of its previous week’s gains and trades below $1,830 on Monday. The selling pressure in the greenback pushed prices higher near $1,835 on Friday. The downside move in the US dollar was sponsored by the weaker Nonfarm payrolls (NFP) data, which came at 235K, much below the market expectations of 750K, a big miss. Investors ditched the US dollar on the anticipation that poor readings could delay the Fed’s plan of the reduced bond purchase program. The US Treasury yields gained despite the offbeat crucial NFP readings, whereas the Unemployment rate drooped to 5.2% in August from the previous 5.4%. The higher US bonds yields reduced the appeal of the non-yielding precious metal. The prices are expected to trade in a rangebound manner amid safe-haven buying on the concerns of COVID-19 and slowdown in China.
Stocksaudacy.com

Global stock markets rise after weak US hiring data

BEIJING (AP) — Global stock markets and Wall Street futures rose Monday after weak U.S. hiring in August fueled expectations the Federal Reserve might postpone withdrawal of economic stimulus that has boosted stock prices. London and Frankfurt opened higher. Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong rose. Investors appeared to welcome Friday's...
MarketsPosted by
AFP

Asian markets mostly up as weak US data soothes taper worries

Asian markets mostly rose Monday after a big miss on US jobs creation last month fuelled optimism that the Federal Reserve will hold fire on tapering its massive financial support programme, while Tokyo extended last week's rally on hopes for more economic stimulus. - Tokyo extends rally - Asia built on last week's broadly positive performance.
StocksBusiness Insider

Asian Markets Showing Mixed Trend

(RTTNews) - Asian stock markets are trading mixed on Monday, following the mixed cues from Wall Street on Friday, reacting to sinking crude oil prices, disappointing U.S. monthly jobs data and uncertainty about the pace of global economic recovery amid continued surge in coronavirus cases. Asian markets closed mixed on Friday.
StocksBusiness Insider

STOCK MARKET NEWS

Ark Invest's Cathie Wood touted Tesla and Zoom, dismissed bubble fears, and responded to John Paulson's bitcoin critique in a new interview. Here are the 8 best quotes. El Salvador is set to make bitcoin an official currency next week. But a messy rollout has marred the process amid anti-bitcoin protests in the country's capital.
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/CHF struggles below 0.9150 amid USD weakness, risk-off sentiment

USD/CHF makes a dull start on fresh trading week during the initial Asian trading hours. US Dollar Index stays pressurized below 91.20 following not so encouraging NFP data. The Swiss Franc gains on its safe-haven appeal, SNB holds confidence in its expansionary monetary policy. USD/CHF treads water in the Asian...
StocksBusiness Insider

Singapore Stock Market May Spin Its Wheels On Monday

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market on Friday wrote a finish to the two-day winning streak in which it had collected almost 35 points or 1.1 percent. The Straits Times Index now sits just beneath the 3,085-point plateau and it may take further damage on Monday. The global forecast for...
StocksBusiness Insider

Soft Start Anticipated For South Korea Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market bounced higher again on Friday, one session after ending the four-day winning streak in which it had advanced almost 80 points or 2.4 percent. The KOSPI now rests just above the 3,200-point plateau although it's expected to tick lower again on Monday. The...
StocksBusiness Insider

Soft Start Predicted For Hong Kong Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market on Friday snapped the four-day winning streak in which it had advanced more than 660 points or 2.7 percent. The Hang Seng Index now rests just above the 26,090-point plateau and it may extend its losses on Monday. The global forecast for the...
Businessinvesting.com

Asia shares edge higher on hopes for more stimulus

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Asian shares edged higher on Monday as a disappointing U.S. payrolls report promised to keep policy there super-loose for longer, but also clouded the outlook for global growth and inflation. A holiday in the United States made for thin conditions and kept MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific...
StocksBusiness Insider

Renewed Consolidation Expected For Malaysia Bourse

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market on Friday ended the tw0-day slide in which it had dropped almost 20 points or 1.2 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just beneath the 1,590-point plateau although it may head south again on Monday. The global forecast for the Asian markets...
EconomyBusiness Insider

Australian Market Significantly Lower

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is significantly lower on Monday, giving up the modest gains in the previous session, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 falling below the 7,500 level, following the mixed cues from Wall Street on Friday on on disappointing U.S. jobs data and sinking crude oil prices. The worsening domestic coronavirus situation, primarily in New South Wales and Victoria, is also weighing on investor sentiment.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Thai Inflation Data Due On Monday

(RTTNews) - Thailand will on Monday release August figures for consumer prices, headlining a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In July, overall inflation was up 0.45 percent on year and core CPI rose an annual 0.14 percent. New Zealand will see August results for job advertisements from ANZ; in...
StocksBusiness Insider

China Shares Tipped To Open In The Red On Monday

(RTTNews) - The China stock market on Friday ended the five-day winning streak in which it had risen more than 95 points or 2.8 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now sits just above the 3,580-point plateau and it may extend its losses on Monday. The global forecast for the Asian...

Comments / 0

Community Policy