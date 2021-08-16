Cancel
Hockey

Bryan Smith joins the Foothills Hockey Association as Director of Player Development

SFGate
 6 days ago

Bringing 18 years of Youth Hockey Leadership and Player Development Success to the Foothill Flyers. The Foothills Hockey Association (FHA) is excited to introduce Bryan Smith “Smitty” as our new Director of Player Development for the Foothills Flyers. Bryan brings over 18 years of experience in youth hockey leadership, player development, coaching and training to the Flyers Hockey Community. In this role, Bryan will be a key member of the Flyers leadership team, focused on growing the association from the bottom up. He will be responsible for directing the operation and growth of our U8 program, heading up key annual tournaments and supporting the progression of our youth athletes to becoming better hockey people both on and off the ice.

