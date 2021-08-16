Ackerman Toyota Offers Non-Factory Limited Lifetime Warranty

It may sound ridiculous, and in many instances it is, but financing a Rolls-Royce is not such a far-fetched idea. Sure, most customers that prefer the double-R emblem can afford such beautiful cars, but some might choose to finance them instead of paying the full price up front. So, in this fringe case, would you end up paying huge interest rates for it? As it turns out, that wouldn’t be the case. Hell, according to CarsDirect, you can get an even better deal than on a Toyota.