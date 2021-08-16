Christ the King Evangelical Lutheran Church presents Climate Change 360
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Christ the King Evangelical Lutheran Church will present a virtual lecture series to talk all about climate change, its causes, direct and indirect effects, policy that can impact its course, and actions people can take as individuals, households, businesses, schools, and faith communities to make a difference.houston.culturemap.com
