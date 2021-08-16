Shrink your PC build with Colorful’s latest mini-ITX motherboard and RTX 3060 GPU
Colorful Technology unveiled two new models to its motherboard and GPU lineup, specifically targeted to PC enthusiasts who enjoy small form factor builds. The CVN B560I Gaming Series mini-ITX motherboards come in two models – the CVN B560I Gaming Frozen with a white and silver color and the CVN B560I Gaming Pro with black and silver color. The two models ensure builders can have matching colors in either black or white PC builds.global.techradar.com
