3 Noteworthy Takeaways From Raiders’ First Preseason Game

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Las Vegas Raiders defeated the Seattle Seahawks 20-7 in the first 2021 preseason game. While the game will not count, of course, there is still plenty to be intrigued by. Despite not playing many starters, Gus Bradley’s defense looked much better than Raiders fans are used to. The unit consistently played much faster than they did in 2020 and were rewarded for their efforts to the tune of just seven points. In addition to playing faster, they played with a lot more energy.

