Comfrey (Symphytum officinale) is one amazing plant! It is an easy to care for perennial that dies back in the winter if temperatures fall below 30 degrees, but shoots up quickly and early in the warm season. Its versatility is one of its major attractions, and it makes a landscaping statement as a border plant. Comfrey is full of nutrients and minerals: Calcium, Potassium, Phospherous, Vitamins A, C, and B12. Therefore, it’s a great choice as a mulch and is a great compost activator. It is a useful food for poultry and livestock. Comfrey is not fussy about what type of soil it will grow in and will thrive in sun or shade.