Ladyhawke Shares New Limerence-Inspired Single “Think About You”

By Aaron Grech
mxdwn.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSinger-songwriter Lady Hawke (aka Pip Brown) has released a new single called “Think About You,” which will be featured on her upcoming studio album Time Flies out October 8 via BMG. According to Brown this single is inspired by the state of “limerence,” wherein a person begins an obsessive infatuation with someone else, which is usually followed by delusions or desire for an intense romantic relationship.

music.mxdwn.com

