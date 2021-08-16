Ladyhawke Shares New Limerence-Inspired Single “Think About You”
Singer-songwriter Lady Hawke (aka Pip Brown) has released a new single called “Think About You,” which will be featured on her upcoming studio album Time Flies out October 8 via BMG. According to Brown this single is inspired by the state of “limerence,” wherein a person begins an obsessive infatuation with someone else, which is usually followed by delusions or desire for an intense romantic relationship.music.mxdwn.com
