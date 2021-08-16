Cancel
Pegasus Spyware Revelation Indicates Indian State Snooping on Journalists, Activists and Politicians

By Global Voices
goodmenproject.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pegasus Project, a collaboration of 17 media organisations, released a report on July 18 detailing the potential hacking and illegal surveillance of 50,000 phone numbers, mostly in countries with authoritarian regimes, through the use of the Israeli-made spyware Pegasus. The targets of this alleged espionage include human rights defenders, activists, journalists, politicians, high-ranking public officials and business people. Reportedly, more than 1,000 phone numbers from India are a part of this list.

