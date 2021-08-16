Pegasus Spyware Revelation Indicates Indian State Snooping on Journalists, Activists and Politicians

In recent times when everything is digital, you have Alexa, Siri & Google to switch off and on your devices, IoT is trending, CCTV is everywhere for surveillance, even your GPS always gives your Geolocation to network service providers, and Cookies help you view whatever you search. In similar terms this technology is harmful also as if you download any corrupt software, your privacy is compromised, any virus in your phone and your data is lost, spyware or ransomware in your mobile devices and your data is leaked and someone else has control over it.