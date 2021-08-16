With City Hall Park now cleared, lawmaker suggests building affordable housing there

Moving dozens of people last week from the Seattle park immediately south of the King County Courthouse opens the door to potential new uses, including new affordable housing. The name of the 1.3-acre City Hall Park was not a household name until the uproar over its condition spurred by a fatal stabbing there in June and the July 29 sexual assault of a county employee inside the courthouse. After the stabbing, County Councilmember Reagan Dunn introduced legislation to condemn the city-owned park, which he has said is one of the most dangerous areas downtown.