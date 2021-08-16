Cancel
Cedar Falls, IA

5 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $364,900

Waterloo Cedar-Falls Courier
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is one you can't miss. With five bedrooms and three bathrooms this home has space for everyone. The Master includes an on suite bathroom with a walk in closet. The basement features a fantastic wet bar as well as a large room to entertain any sized crowd. Out back you will find a nice fenced in back yard with a brand new deck and a large cement patio. With a two stall attached garage, main floor laundry, and open concept this house has everything you need to make it a home.

wcfcourier.com

Comments / 0

Comments / 0

