Johnny Depp Claims Boycott By Hollywood, Worries About ‘Minamata’ – Talesbuzz

By Sarah Williams
talesbuzz.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Sunday Times interview with Johnny Depp featured a claim by the 58-year-old actor that he is being “boycotted by Hollywood.”. In the interview, published on Saturday in the UK, Depp spoke out about where he stands with the industry and his film, Minamata, which is just being released in the UK. Depp stars in the drama as the photojournalist Eugene Smith. The film is directed by Andrew Levitas.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Levitas
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Amber Heard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hollywood#Pollution#Sunday Times#Life#Mgm#The Sun
