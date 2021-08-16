Cancel
Fred re-forms into tropical storm and targets Florida; Grace continues to churn in Caribbean

By Sarah Williams
talesbuzz.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo tropical storms simultaneously threatened landfall Sunday as Fred strengthened on its way to the Gulf Coast and Grace continued to loom over the Caribbean. The National Hurricane Center upgraded Fred after it regenerated back into a tropical storm over the Gulf of Mexico. The storm is expected to hit southern Florida, the Big Bend and the Panhandle. Tropical storm warnings were issued Sunday for the northern Gulf Coast.

