Emergency alerts, housing and $19.6M in disaster settlement funds on supes agenda
MENDOCINO Co., 8/15/21 — The Board of Supervisors is looking at a busy week with quite a few items of public interest on the agenda for their regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday morning, including the emergency alert notifications we depend on in natural disasters, housing, appointments to several key boards and ad hoc committees and a consent agenda that will earmark nearly $20 million of disaster settlement money from Pacific Gas and Electric.mendovoice.com
Comments / 0