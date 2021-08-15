Pete Davidson & Phoebe Dynevor Reportedly Call It Quits After 5 Months Of Dating

And another couple bites the dust! Pete Davidson and Phoebe Dynevor have reportedly called it quits after five months of dating. As you may know, the Saturday Night Live star and Bridgerton leading lady were first romantically linked earlier this year before making their official couple debut at Wimbledon in early July. The couple showed off some serious PDA while watching tennis pros Roger Federer and Cameron Norrie duke it out on the court. However, a source claimed to The Sun that the relationship between the two has since fizzled out due to their busy work schedules: