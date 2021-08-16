WFPK has your chance to see St. Vincent in Cincy!

91.9 WFPK is proud to present Old Crow Medicine Show with Boy Named Banjo at Iroquois Amphitheater, Thursday, August 19th!. Old Crow Medicine Show have have won two Grammy Awards: “Best Folk Album” for Remedy (2014) and “Best Long Form Music Video” for Big Easy Express (2013). Additionally, their classic single, “Wagon Wheel”, received the RIAA’s Double-Platinum certification in 2019 for selling over 2,000,000 copies while the band’s debut album O.C.M.S. has been certified gold (5000,000 copies). The band’s latest release is Live at the Ryman (2019) which was released on Columbia via The Orchard. Old Crow Medicine Show’s latest endeavor was the “Heartland Hootenanny”, a variety show hosted on YouTube that featured music, storytelling, special guests, socially distanced square dancing and more.