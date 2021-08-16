Cancel
Duncan finishes tied for 57th

By Staff Reports
Republic
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREENSBORO, N.C. — Tyler Duncan finished with a 6-over-par 76 to finish in a tie for 57th in the final round of the Wyndham Championship. Duncan, a 2008 Columbus North graduate, had a 37 on the front nine and a 39 on the back nine.

www.therepublic.com

